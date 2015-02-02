(Adds share performance, loan exposure to scandal-related
SAO PAULO Feb 2 Shares of Banco Pine SA
had their biggest gain in 3 1/2 years on Monday as
the Brazilian mid-sized lender unveiled the exposure of its loan
book to troubled sectors and companies linked to a corruption
scandal at state-controlled oil producer Petrobras.
In a securities filing, Pine said the equivalent of 14
percent of its loan book is concentrated in the sugar and
ethanol industries, while about 12 percent was to commercial and
residential real estate development. Loans at those sectors are
backed by robust guarantees, the filing added.
About 3 percent of Pine's outstanding loans are with
companies directly or indirectly involved in a graft and
money-laundering investigation of Petrobras and its
suppliers, the filing added.
Pine rose 9 percent to 4 reais in early São Paulo trading -
the biggest intraday jump since Aug. 11, 2011. The stock shed 42
percent in January, as speculation mounted that Pine had stepped
up lending to a number of distressed sectors in Brazil in recent
years.
"Our conservative and agile management is allowing Pine to
build up a robust balance sheet that enjoys positive cash flow
equivalent to about 40 percent of deposits," Chief Executive
Officer Norberto Pinheiro Junior was quoted by the filing as
saying.
Worries about the extent of the investigations afflicting
Petrobras and some contractors, which include some of the
nation's largest engineering firms, are dampening confidence in
Brazilian banks. Petrobras is Brazil's biggest corporate
borrower and relies on all major lenders to obtain funding.
Prosecutors allege that Petrobras executives conspired to
inflate the price of tens of billions of dollars of contracts
for refineries, ships, advertising and other goods and services.
The contractors and other suppliers then allegedly kicked back a
percentage of the inflated contracts to executives, ruling
coalition politicians and political parties in the form of
bribes and campaign contributions.
