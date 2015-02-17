Feb 17 Investment manager PineBridge Investments
named Anik Sen global head of equities, responsible for managing
the firm's equities business with $21.2 billion in client
assets.
Based in New York, Sen will report to PineBridge Chief
Executive David Jiang.
Sen joined PineBridge's London office in 2008 and held
senior investment roles in global equities.
Prior to joining PineBridge, Sen worked at hedge fund Brevan
Howard, where he managed a long-short equity portfolio.
Sen has also worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
UBS Warburg, which later became UBS investment bank.
