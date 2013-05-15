LONDON May 15 A local council rejected Pinewood Shepperton's 200 million pound site extension plan designed to help it compete internationally on Wednesday.

The owner of Europe's largest film studio, and home of the James Bond movies, was seeking permission for a 100,000 square metre extension to its current site in Buckinghamshire in the south of England.

South Bucks District council voted against the plans after local residents feared it would damage important green belt land and increase traffic in the area.

A more ambitious version of the planning application called "Project Pinewood", which included the building of 1,400 new homes, was rejected last year.

AIM-listed Pinewood Shepperton, which has less than 1 percent of its shares in free float, expanded its presence in China and the U.S. earlier this year, as part of an international push it began in 2009. [ID: nL6N0DG4FW]