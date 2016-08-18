HONG KONG Aug 18 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the country's second-largest insurer, plans to substantially ramp up its overseas investments to between five and 10 percent of its overall insurance assets, group chief financial officer (CFO) told Reuters on Thursday.

Ping An currently invests about 2 percent of its total assets abroad, well below the 15 percent cap imposed by China's insurance regulator, giving it ample room to splurge.

Ping An plans to gradually increase to 5-10 percent if it can find appropriate assets overseas, CFO Jason Yao said in an interview.

Based on Ping An Group's current insurance assets, the company's total overseas investments could reach as much as $27.5 billion from about $5.5 billion currently, according to Reuters calculations.

"That could even happen in the next three to five years as the world is changing very fast," Yao said, naming United States, Britain and Europe as the key investment markets the company is targeting. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and James Pomfret; Editing by Denny Thomas and Will Waterman)