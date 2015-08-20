HONG KONG Aug 20 China's Ping An Insurance Group reported a 62 percent increase in first-half profits on Thursday, boosted by gains from stock investments and booming sales of life insurance products.

Ping An, China's second-largest insurer by market value, had last month signalled the likely sharp profit rise, due to growth across its business segments and better investment returns from its stock portfolio.

The performance of Chinese insurers in the second half of the year could be affected by claims from last week's deadly explosions in the Chinese port of Tianjin, analysts and ratings agencies have said.

Ping An did not mention the Tianjin blast in its earnings report.

Profits for six months to June 30 reached 34.65 billion yuan ($5.42 billion), up from 21.3 billion a year earlier, Ping An said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The profit gains were largely due to the fact that Chinese insurers can book gains in their investment portfolios as profits. Despite the market's plunge in June, China's benchmark Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 index is still up 6.5 percent in the year to date.

The improved performance also came from stronger sales of life insurance products, as Ping An bolstered its vast network of sales agents by 25 percent from the start of the year to nearly 800,000 agents in total.

Ping An's property and casualty insurance unit, which accounts for 15 percent of the Group's earnings, is among those facing exposure to claims from the devastating Tianjin explosions.

Ping An Property and Casualty has received 524 property insurance claims related to the Tianjin blast, Credit Suisse said on Thursday citing Chinese media reports.

Credit Suisse analysts estimated that total losses for Chinese insurers could amount to $1 billion to $1.5 billion, basing their calculations on Chinese media reports, but Fitch said the bill could be higher. ($1 = 6.3875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Keith Weir)