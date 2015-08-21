HONG KONG Aug 21 China's Ping An Insurance Group is confident it will maintain the same profit growth rate in the second half as in the first half, a top company executive said on Friday.

The company expects its focus on fixed income investments to help it weather fluctuations in the stock market that could hurt profits, Timothy Chan, group chief investment officer said. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Additional reporting by Emma Yang; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)