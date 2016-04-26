SHANGHAI, April 26 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the country's second-largest insurer by market value, on Tuesday posted a 4 percent gain in first-quarter net profit underpinned by demand for all categories of insurance products.

Ping An earned a net profit of 23.4 billion yuan ($3.19 billion) in the first three months of the year compared with 22.44 billion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Net profit attributable to shareholders reached 20.7 billion yuan for the first three months, compared with 19.96 billion yuan for the same period a year earlier.

Ping An reported a 38 percent rise in full-year profit in March, though soured debt at Ping An Bank could cast a shadow over the current year.

