HONG KONG Aug 21 China's Ping An Insurance Group's exposure in relation to the explosions at China's Tianjin port could reach up to 500 million yuan ($78.2 million), the company's head of insurance business said on Friday.

Ping An has received around 100 claims from individual customers, mostly for light injuries, as well as from logistics companies, factories and warehouses, Lee Yuan Siong, group chief insurance business officer, told Reuters.

Its exposure is estimated at between 300 million yuan and 500 million yuan, but closer to the lesser number, he added. ($1 = 6.3946 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)