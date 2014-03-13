GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil at 3-month lows, stocks edge up before U.S. rate decision
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
March 13 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 40.4 percent y/y at 28.15 billion yuan ($4.58 billion)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dyz57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
* Intercontinental exchange statement on competition appeal tribunal's trayport ruling
* after completion of capital increase CET 1 transitional ratio at end-2016 at 11.49 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)