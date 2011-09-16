SHANGHAI, Sept 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it has approved a plan by the life insurance unit of Ping An Insurance to issue 4 billion yuan ($626 million) of 10-year subordinated debt.

Ping An Life Insurance Co must complete the bond issuance within six months after it obtained the approval, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a statement posted on its website (www.circ.gov.cn).

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in April that Ping An Life Insurance Co planned to raise up to 7.5 billion yuan via sales of subordinated bonds.

More Chinese insurance companies are tapping the subordinated bond market for funds to meet tighter solvency requirements by the insurance regulator, IFR said. ($1 = 6.392 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing Kazunori Takada)