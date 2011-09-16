SHANGHAI, Sept 16 China's insurance regulator
said on Friday it has approved a plan by the life insurance unit
of Ping An Insurance to issue 4 billion
yuan ($626 million) of 10-year subordinated debt.
Ping An Life Insurance Co must complete the bond issuance
within six months after it obtained the approval, the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a statement
posted on its website (www.circ.gov.cn).
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in April that
Ping An Life Insurance Co planned to raise up to 7.5 billion
yuan via sales of subordinated bonds.
More Chinese insurance companies are tapping the
subordinated bond market for funds to meet tighter solvency
requirements by the insurance regulator, IFR said.
($1 = 6.392 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing Kazunori Takada)