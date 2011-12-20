(Adds detail)
* Ping An to sell convertible bonds to replenish capital
* Sale in Shanghai follows share placement earlier in year
* Expansion, economic uncertainty exert capital pressure
* Chinese insurers need more funding in coming years-S&P
By Samuel Shen and Jason Subler
SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Ping An Insurance (Group)
Co of China , the world's second-biggest
life insurer by market value, said on Tuesday it plans to raise
up to 26 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) by selling convertible
bonds to replenish capital amid economic uncertainty.
The move, which surprised many analysts, came just nine
months after the fast-expanding insurer raised $2.5 billion
through a private placement in Hong Kong, underlining the
urgency of capital-raising.
"The global economic situation remains tough and complicated
amid the lingering Eurozone debt crisis, while the domestic
economy faces the risks of a slowdown," Ping An, partly owned by
HSBC Holdings Plc, said in a statement to the Shanghai
Stock Exchange.
"Economic uncertainty may persist for a period of time in
the future, which makes it necessary for the company to further
replenish capital and ward off potential risks."
Ping An, which aims to become a financial conglomerate
operating insurance, banking and asset management under one
roof, added that rapid business expansion also exerted pressure
on its capital.
Chinese insurers will need more than 110 billion yuan of
external funding to fuel their rapid development in the next
three years, rating agency Standard & Poor's has said.
New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the
country's third-biggest life insurer, braved the volatile stock
market earlier this month, raising $1.9 billion in a dual
listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Ping An said that the fundraising in Shanghai would
potentially boost the company's solvency adequacy ratio to 194.9
percent from 170.7 percent.
At the end of September, Ping An's banking unit, Shenzhen
Development Bank, had a capital adequacy ratio of
11.5 percent, which is a relatively low level, it said.
The fundraising plan still needs shareholder and regulatory
approval, Ping An said.
(Editing by David Cowell)