UPDATE 3-Indian billionaire targets $2.4 bln Anglo stake as mining sector revives
* Agarwal acting through family trust, not Vedanta- statement
April 15 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says January-March premium income totalled 108 billion yuan ($17.37 billion)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tan58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2191 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Agarwal acting through family trust, not Vedanta- statement
TASHKENT, March 16 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum with Uzbekistan on Thursday to resume operations halted under the previous Tashkent leadership.
FRANKFURT, March 16 Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner has been nominated for another five-year term on the lender's supervisory board, extending his time at the helm of Germany's flagship lender which is undergoing another strategy overhaul.