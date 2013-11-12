BRIEF-Gain Capital qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Gain capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 12 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited reduces its stake in the insurer to 13.50 percent from 17.33 percent, using it as collateral
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyg64v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Gain capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Federated National Holding Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Total assets under management of $18.6 billion at December 31, 2016