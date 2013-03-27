BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
HONG KONG, March 27 The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd to issue 26 billion yuan ($4.19 billion) worth of convertible bonds.
Ping An first announced its intention to issue the convertible bonds in December 2011 as part of a plan to replenish capital amid economic uncertainty. The issuance had been awaiting regulatory approval. ($1 = 6.2110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; editing by James Jukwey)
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.