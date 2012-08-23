* H1 net profit 13.96 bln yuan, 9.4 pct above year-earlier

* Bank business contributed 24.8 pct of earnings

* Ping An shares up 14.9 pct this year vs. Hang Seng's 6.6 pct (Adds further details)

By Clare Baldwin and Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Aug 23 China's Ping An , the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, reported a better than expected 9.4 percent rise in first-half profits on Thursday, boosted by its banking business.

The positive results come despite strong competition not only between Chinese insurers themselves but also banks selling wealth management products, and as low interest rates and turbulent markets have made it hard to generate substantive investment returns on premiums.

But Ping An's performance was helped by the 52.38 percent stake in Shenzhen Development Bank which it bought a year ago and consolidated with its own banking operations to boost its conglomerate business model embracing life and non-life insurance as well as banking services.

The Hong Kong listed shares of Ping An, in which British-based bank HSBC has a 16 percent stake, are up 14.9 percent this year, compared with an 8.2 percent increase for larger rival China Life and a 6.6 percent rise in the Hang Seng market index.

For a graphic showing how Ping An stacks up against other Chinese insurers, please see: link.reuters.com/nux22t

Ping An's net profit in the first half of 2012 rose to 13.96 billion yuan, or 1.76 yuan per share, up from 12.76 billion yuan or 1.67 yuan per share in the same period last year. Eight analysts had on average forecast a net profit 12.34 billion yuan.

Ping An's banking business contributed a profit of 3.47 billion yuan.

Going forward, the outlook for Chinese insurers including Ping An should improve. The China Insurance Regulatory Commission recently issued new rules that broaden insurers' access to private equity investments and financial derivatives.

Analysts say it will take time for insurers to build up the expertise to take advantage of the new rules, but they should help boost investment income.

Rival China Life is due to report first-half results next week. (Additional reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Greg Mahlich)