HONG KONG Aug 29 Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd , the world's second-largest
insurer by market capitalization, reported a 28.3 percent rise
in its first-half profit on Thursday, beating analysts'
estimates.
The company said it earned 17.9 billion yuan ($2.92
billion)in the first six-months of the year, up from 13.96
billion yuan from the same period a year earlier.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had an average estimate of
13.58 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan)
