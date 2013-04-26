SHANGHAI, April 26 Ping An , the world's No. 2 insurer by market value, posted a 21.9 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit helped by a steady gain in its insurance and banking business.

The Ping An Insurance Group Co of China generated 7.39 billion yuan ($1.20 billion) of net profit in the first three months of the year, compared with 6.06 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Ping An's Hong Kong-traded shares closed up 0.9 percent at HK$60.2 on Friday before the results were published. This compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.1707 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong. Editing by Jane Merriman)