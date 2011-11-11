SHANGHAI Nov 11 China's Ping An Insurance (Group) Co plans to set up an electronic platform for trading of financial assets, two sources said, with loans from micro-credit companies expected to be the first product on the exchange.

The platform, the first of its kind in China, will mark a further expansion by the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value in the financial sector. It already has businesses in banking and asset management.

The exchange, which has backing from the Shanghai government, will initially trade loans between micro-credit companies to facilitate financing by small-and medium-sized enterprises, said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The role of the exchange will be expanded in the future to trade other financial assets, the other source said. They both declined to be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media.

A spokesman at Ping An declined to comment.

It was not clear when the platform would be launched.

A series of monetary policy tightening by Beijing since last year have left some small- and mid-sized businesses cash strapped.

The platform could help ease tight liquidity pressures facing some financial institutions, including Ping An's own units, by allowing them to sell loans for cash, which they can use to extend more lending.

Ping An, which has acquired Shenzhen Development Bank and established a mutual fund venture in the past year, has been a pioneer in China's financial innovation by aggressively promoting cross-selling of products by different businesses.

Ping An has also been growing its private equity business through its trust unit. An investment subsidiary of Ping An Trust this week won bid for the entire stake in cosmetics maker Shanghai Jahwa (Group) Co in a deal worth more than 5 billion yuan ($800 million). (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada)