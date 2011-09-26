* Shares fall nearly 14 pct

* Traders cite funds' selling to prepare for redemptions

* Ping An says no fundraising plans, unaware for reason for fall

* Ping An has a 1.5 bln yuan trust with Greentown China (Adds quotes, details)

By Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, Sept 26 Shares of China's No.2 insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd fell nearly 14 percent, their biggest single-day percentage fall in about three years, with dealers saying foreign funds were selling in preparation for redemptions back home.

By 0751 GMT on Monday, Ping An shares were down 13.6 percent at HK$42.55, their biggest percentage decline since October 2008, soon after Lehman Brothers went bankrupt. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.9 percent.

Ping An was also the biggest loser among the Hang Seng's constituent stocks, shaving about 40 points off the index.

"Many foreign funds are cashing out right now and with so few buyers, that is really pressuring the stock," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment.

"The attitude of some funds right now is that the earlier they sell, the better."

Ping An, 16 percent owned by HSBC , said it was unaware of any reason for the stock's fall and currently had no plans for fundraising.

It also said it had not received any word from its major shareholders about any share sale.

"We have noticed the fall in the value of our Hong Kong-listed shares and we are not aware of any reason that may have caused it," said Ping An spokesman Richard Sheng.

Rumours of HSBC selling down its stake in Ping An regularly appear in the marketplace, but HSBC has previously said it intends to remain a long-term investor in the Chinese insurer as part of its emerging-markets strategy.

An HSBC spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

Ping An, headed by Chairman Peter Ma, harbours dreams of becoming a global financial conglomerate like HSBC and Citigroup , and owns a bank and a securities arm.

The company, which has more than 450,000 insurance agents, has long been a darling of many foreign funds buying into China and want to bet on its fast-growing insurance sector.

Star fund manager Anthony Bolton's Fidelity China Special Situations fund has put 4.3 percent of its total gross assets into the insurer, its second-largest holding at end-August.

Ping An also has exposure to the real-estate business through its Ping An Trust unit, after entering into an agreement with Greentown China in December 2009 to set up a 1.5 billion yuan ($234.7 million) trust.

China's banking regulators has ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parents and units of Hong Kong-listed Greentown China, two people with knowledge of the directive told Reuters last week.

"If this selldown is a result of the trust exposure, it's probably overdone," said Stanley Tsai, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in Hong Kong.

"These insurance companies are already trading at a big discount."

Ping An Trust has a registered capital of 2.7 billion yuan, according to its website.

Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares have lost almost a fifth of their value since Friday, when the U.S. Fed said it was transferring its holding to longer-term bonds, a move seen aimed at keeping interest rates low.

While Ping An has almost no exposure to U.S. government bonds, lower interest rates typically depress earnings.

Insurers, who usually keep bonds to maturity, earn a spread between their returns on investments and their liabilities to clients. Lower interest rates will lead to a narrowed spread. ($1 = 6.389 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)