SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Aug 17 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , the world's No.2 insurer by market capitalisation, plans to subscribe to another private placement by majority-owned Shenzhen Development Bank Co Ltd , four people with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

The total amount pumped into Shenzhen Development Bank was likely to be about 10 billion yuan, one of the people said.

They declined to be identified because the information was not yet public. Ping An and Shenzhen Development Bank officials declined to comment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)