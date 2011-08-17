* Comes after private placement in late July

* H1 profit up 32.7 pct, vs 28 pct forecast

* Says policy risk, market volatility could hit H2 profit

* Ping An, Shenzhen Bank shares suspended from trading (Adds Ping An H1 results, analyst comment)

By Samuel Shen and Kelvin Soh

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 17 Chinese insurer Ping An said it planned to inject up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) into its banking unit to further boost the lucrative business, when posting first-half profit at the top end of expectations.

The world's No. 2 insurer by market value also said on Wednesday it could come under pressure in the second half due to economic policy risks and global market volatility.

Nonetheless, analysts expected Ping An to perform better than bigger rival China Life Insurance Co in adverse market conditions, due to Ping An's moves to diversify.

"Compared with rivals such as China Life, Ping An is less vulnerable to capital market volatility thanks to its more diversified business portfolio," Industrial Securities Co analyst Zeng Sufen said.

"After injecting more money into Shenzhen Development Bank, banking would be a bigger part of Ping An's business portfolio."

Ping An said it would pump fresh money into Shenzhen Development Bank , in which it already owns a 52.4 percent stake, via a share placement, the second such move in less than a month.

The cash injections come as the banking regulator plans to raise capital requirements as high as 11.5 percent for systemically important banks.

Trading in shares in Ping An and Shenzhen Development Bank was suspended on Wednesday.

Shenzhen Development Bank said its capital adequacy ratio would rise above 13 percent after the planned share sale, having stood at 10.1 percent at the end of March.

Many banks in China have been fundraising to shore up their capital position to meet tougher regulatory requirements.

UPBEAT RESULTS

Ping An said first-half net income rose a third to 12.8 billion yuan, or 1.67 yuan per share, compared with a forecast for 12.3 billion. Profit from its banking business more than doubled to 2.4 billion yuan.

By contrast, China Life was expected by some analysts to see first-half profit fall a fifth.

The outlook is a challenging one for insurers.

"Changes in economic policies, increasing volatility in overseas markets and continuously rising operating costs could impact our performance and exert relatively big pressure on our profitability in the second half," Ping An said, adding it would accelerate growth in banking and asset management businesses.

Its planned fund injection into Shenzhen Development Bank come after Ping An itself raised $2.5 billion through a private placement with Hong Kong billionaire Cheng Yu-tung in March.

Ping An's insurance business has plenty of cash, with a solvency ratio of over 200 percent at the end of last year.

The company plans to become a full-service financial services group to facilitate cross-selling between its banking, insurance, and securities businesses, modelled after the likes of HSBC , which owns a 16 percent stake in Ping An.

Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen about 15 percent in the past month, trailing the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 6 percent decline. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Dan Lalor)