* Comes after private placement in late July
* H1 profit up 32.7 pct, vs 28 pct forecast
* Says policy risk, market volatility could hit H2 profit
* Ping An, Shenzhen Bank shares suspended from trading
By Samuel Shen and Kelvin Soh
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 17 Chinese insurer Ping
An said it planned to inject up to 20
billion yuan ($3.1 billion) into its banking unit to further
boost the lucrative business, when posting first-half profit at
the top end of expectations.
The world's No. 2 insurer by market value also said on
Wednesday it could come under pressure in the second half due to
economic policy risks and global market volatility.
Nonetheless, analysts expected Ping An to perform better
than bigger rival China Life Insurance Co in adverse
market conditions, due to Ping An's moves to diversify.
"Compared with rivals such as China Life, Ping An is less
vulnerable to capital market volatility thanks to its more
diversified business portfolio," Industrial Securities Co
analyst Zeng Sufen said.
"After injecting more money into Shenzhen Development Bank,
banking would be a bigger part of Ping An's business portfolio."
Ping An said it would pump fresh money into Shenzhen
Development Bank , in which it already owns a 52.4
percent stake, via a share placement, the second such move in
less than a month.
The cash injections come as the banking regulator plans to
raise capital requirements as high as 11.5 percent for
systemically important banks.
Trading in shares in Ping An and Shenzhen Development Bank
was suspended on Wednesday.
Shenzhen Development Bank said its capital adequacy ratio
would rise above 13 percent after the planned share sale, having
stood at 10.1 percent at the end of March.
Many banks in China have been fundraising to shore up their
capital position to meet tougher regulatory requirements.
UPBEAT RESULTS
Ping An said first-half net income rose a third to 12.8
billion yuan, or 1.67 yuan per share, compared with a forecast
for 12.3 billion. Profit from its banking business more than
doubled to 2.4 billion yuan.
By contrast, China Life was expected by some analysts to see
first-half profit fall a fifth.
The outlook is a challenging one for insurers.
"Changes in economic policies, increasing volatility in
overseas markets and continuously rising operating costs could
impact our performance and exert relatively big pressure on our
profitability in the second half," Ping An said, adding it would
accelerate growth in banking and asset management businesses.
Its planned fund injection into Shenzhen Development Bank
come after Ping An itself raised $2.5 billion through a private
placement with Hong Kong billionaire Cheng Yu-tung in March.
Ping An's insurance business has plenty of cash, with a
solvency ratio of over 200 percent at the end of last year.
The company plans to become a full-service financial
services group to facilitate cross-selling between its banking,
insurance, and securities businesses, modelled after the likes
of HSBC , which owns a 16 percent stake in Ping An.
Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen about 15
percent in the past month, trailing the benchmark Hang Seng
Index's 6 percent decline.
