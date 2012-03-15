* Full-year profit up 12 pct, in line with forecast

* Benefited from business diversification, banking growth

* 2012 another challenging year, performance under pressure (Adds company comment, analyst quote)

By Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin

HONG KONG, March 15 Chinese group Ping An , the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, met forecasts with a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, after growth in its banking business offset lower investment returns.

Chinese insurers, which invest a chunk of their premium incomes in equities, suffered from a stock market that slumped 22 percent last year. Ping An predicted that 2012 would be another challenging year.

"The global economic situation remained severe, negative impacts of the euro zone debt crisis is lingering, and there are ups and downs in the world economic recovery," Ping An said on Thursday, adding: "Rising costs due to inflation would bring challenges and pressure to our performance in 2012".

Ping An's fourth-quarter net income rose to 4.96 billion yuan ($783 million), according to a Reuters calculation based on its earnings statements. That compared with a forecast for 5.36 billion yuan. Full-year profit rose 12.5 percent to 19.5 billion yuan, or 2.5 yuan per share.

Compared with rivals, Ping An, which is 39 percent owned by HSBC, has been less vulnerable to market volatility due to its business diversification.

Bigger rival China Life Insurance last week forecast a profit decline of 40-50 percent in 2011.

Profit contribution from Ping An's banking business surged nearly trebled to 7.98 billion yuan in 2011, when the insurer, aiming to become a financial conglomerate, completed its acquisition of Shenzhen Development Bank.

That partly offset the impact of a sluggish stock market, which saw total investment yields fall to 4 percent last year from 4.9 percent in 2010.

With the insurer hoping to grow its banking and asset management business further, analysts expected Ping An to increase market share through cross-selling and become less vulnerable to market volatility.

To fund expansion, Ping An said in December it planned to raise up to $4.1 billion selling convertible bonds, nine months after the company raised $2.5 billion through a private placement in Hong Kong.

China's top insurance regulator, Xiang Junbo, said in January the country's insurance industry would see lower investment returns and profits in 2012 as it faced a grim operating environment and struggled with problems ranging from poor customer service to unethical sales practices.

Ping An shares closed up 0.9 percent at HKD$63.35 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have risen 21 percent this year, compared with a 13 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Ping An, with market capitalisation of $55.4 billion, is the world's most valuable life insurer after China Life. ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Greg Mahlich and Dan Lalor)