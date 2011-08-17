(Repeats to attach to alerts)

HONG KONG Aug 17 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the world's second-largest life insurer by market value, posted a 32.7 percent increase in first-half profit, roughly meeting forecasts as its performance was helped by rapid growth in its banking business.

Net income for the first six months of this year rose to 12.76 billion yuan ($2 billion), or 1.67 yuan per share, from 9.61 billion yuan, or 1.3 yuan per share a year earlier, Ping An said in a stock exchange filing.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 12.3 billion yuan for the first half.

Ping An aims to build itself into a financial conglomerate with insurance, banking and asset management as core businesses. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Raymond Leung; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kazunori Takada)