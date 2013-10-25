HONG KONG Oct 25 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd posted a 157 percent rise in third-quarter profit from a year earlier, thanks to steady growth in its life insurance unit and improved returns from banking.

Net profit rose to 5.4 billion yuan ($887.87 million) in the quarter ended September from 2.1 billion yuan a year earlier, said the world's second-largest insurer by market capitalisation on Friday.

The huge improvement was also partly due to reduced impairment charges on equity investments that hit the profitability of Chinese insurers last year when stock markets underperformed. ($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)