HONG KONG Aug 18 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , the world's No.2 insurer by market value, sees no need for unit Shenzhen Development Bank Co Ltd to raise funds in the next 2-3 years if industry regulations are unchanged, Chief Financial Officer Jason Yao said on Thursday.

Ping An planned to raise the proportion of investible assets in fixed income because of market volatility and rate increases, Yao told reporters.

The company has said that it plans to inject up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) into its banking unit to further boost the lucrative business, after posting a first-half profit at the top end of expectations. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)