Oct 22 Ping An Bank Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 19.82 percent at 4.2 billion yuan ($689 million)

* Ping An Bank says January-September net profit up 14.25 percent y/y at 11.7 billion yuan

* Ping An Bank says profit up due to improving business structure, but capital adequacy ratio remains under pressure

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wap93v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)