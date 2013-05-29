BRUSSELS May 29 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had cleared the proposed 225 million euro ($289.25 million) purchase by McCain Foods of the potato division of PinguinLutosa, subject to certain conditions.

The Commission said its clearance was conditional on the divestment of the Lutosa brand of potato products in Europe because of the risk of significantly reduced competition, particularly in Belgium. ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)