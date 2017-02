MILAN Oct 11 Italian car designer and niche producer Pininfarina SpA has started the procedure for a lay-off plan for the end to its production activities, the Turin-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The lay-off plan involves 127 workers in the production sector and linked activities, it said.

French billionaire Vincent Bollore has said he is interested in acquiring a stake in Pininfarina, which is focusing on its design activities and has already ended some production joint ventures. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)