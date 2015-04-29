TURIN, Italy, April 29 Italy's Pininfarina is yet to reach an accord with Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra over a possible sale, the chief executive of the car design company told shareholders on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra aimed to present a formal offer for Pininfarina in time for the shareholder meeting, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.

"Indian group Mahindra & Mahindra has shown interest for Pininfarina, but no deal has been reached yet," CEO Silvio Angori said.

Chairman Paolo Pininfarina said last week the company, famous for designing Ferraris and other luxury cars, may have news soon about a possible tie-up. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)