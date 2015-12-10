TURIN, Italy Dec 10 Talks on the sale of
indebted Italian car designer Pininfarina to Indian
automaker Mahindra and Mahindra are continuing, a
Pininfarina source said on Thursday, countering media
speculation that a deal was uncertain.
Shares in the renowned Italian car designer were suspended
from trading on Thursday after falling more than 10 percent to
their lowest level since late August after daily MF reported
that there were growing doubts over the success of the talks.
Pininfarina - which has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati,
Rolls-Royce and Cadillac - has been loss-making for years and
its net debt stood at 47.4 million euros at the end of
September.
It has been struggling to stay in business as carmakers have
moved to hire more in-house stylists at the expense of
independent design firms.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Agnieszka Flak)