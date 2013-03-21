UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 21 Italian automotive design company Pininfarina returned to profit in 2012, its first since 2004, as lower financial charges from a debt restructuring helped its bottom line and its design and engineering business improved.
Pininfarina has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others. It has shut down its manufacturing operations to focus solely on design after a 2009 capital increase.
A 182.6 million-debt restructuring signed in April extended the company's repayment plan from 2015 to 2018.
Pininfarina said in a statement on Thursday it made an operating loss in of 8.2 million euros in 2012, and a net profit of 32.9 million euros ($425.25 million) because it will benefit from a one-time gain of around 45 million euros.
In 2011 it posted a net loss of 11.5 million euros.
($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources