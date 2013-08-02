UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Aug 2 Italian automotive design company Pininfarina on Friday reported a first-half net loss of 6.3 million euros ($8.37 million), down from a profit of 35.4 million the previous year.
The company said its operating loss for the six months ended June narrowed to 2.9 million euros from 7.7 million last year, while revenues rose to 40 million euros from 32.9 million.
Pininfarina, which has designed cars for Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, among others, said it expects full-year revenue to rise and forecast a "strong improvement" at the operating result level. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources