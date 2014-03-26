JOHANNESBURG, March 26 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd : * Says Investec Limited, has acquired an interest in the securities of the company * Total interest in securities of the company held by Investec Limited increased to 5.1241% * Total interest in securities of company held by investec as at 20 March 2014 decreased to 4.8312% * Says has received formal notification that investec has disposed an interest in the securities of the company