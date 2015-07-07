* Says new offer is final one

July 7 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc , which leases real estate to casino operators, raised its hostile bid for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc's real estate assets, valuing them at $5 billion, including debt.

GLPI's latest offer increases the total value of the deal by about $1 billion from $4.1 billion earlier, the company said.

GLPI has maintained that its purchase of the real estate will speed up Pinnacle's plan to split its real estate and operating assets.

Tuesday's offer values the whole of Pinnacle at $47.50 per share, up from $36 earlier. At $47.50, the company is worth about $2.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Pinnacle's stock rose as much as 8.6 percent to a record high of $40.70 in morning trading, while GLPI's shares fell 4.4 percent to $35.06.

Pinnacle, which has not publicly rejected any of GLPI's overtures so far, said on Tuesday that it had received the proposal and that its board would respond after reviewing it.

The company's overall long-term debt stood at about $3.87 billion as of March 31, according to regulatory filings.

GLPI's latest and what it said was its final bid offers Pinnacle shareholders 0.85 GLPI common shares per Pinnacle share for the real estate assets, up from the earlier exchange ratio of 0.5517.

Pinnacle shareholders will also be given full ownership of the new company comprising Pinnacle's operating business.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)