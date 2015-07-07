(Corrects headline to "Pinnacle" from "Pinnacle's real estate assets"; corrects paragraph 1 to remove "real estate assets". Corrects paragraph 2 to "real estate assets" from "assets")

July 7 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc , which buys real estate leased to casino operators, raised its offer for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc to $47.50 per share from $36.

The new offer values Pinnacle's real estate assets at $5 billion, including debt, GLPI said on Tuesday.

GLPI went hostile with its bid for the assets in March, citing Pinnacle's "failure to engage" in talks. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)