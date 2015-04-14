April 14 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
, which buys real estate leased to casino operators, has
raised its bid for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc's real
estate, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Gaming and Leisure Properties made an offer late last week,
valuing Pinnacle at over $40 per share, which translates to
about $2.4 billion, WSJ said citing people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1FGxfdl)
Pinnacle Entertainment's shares rose 2.6 percent to $35 in
aftermarket trading.
GLPI has given Pinnacle until Thursday to respond, according
to the people the paper spoke to.
Pinnacle Entertainment and GLPI were not immediately
available for comment.
GLPI went hostile with its previous offer of $36 per share
to buy Pinnacle's real estate assets, citing the casino
operator's "failure to engage" in talks.
A deal would speed up and remove risks from Pinnacle's plan
to split its real estate and operating assets into two companies
by 2016, GLPI had said.
Pinnacle Entertainment had a market capatilization of $2.05
billion as of Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)