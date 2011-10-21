WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. regulators have
proposed to fine Pinnacle Airlines PNCL.O $1 million for
maintenance violations, including a lapsed inspection for
engine-related cracking.
Pinnacle, a feeder carrier for Delta Air Lines (DAL.N),
United Airlines (UAL.N), and US Airways LCC.N, flew two
Canadair regional jets in 2009 and 2010 that were not in
compliance with safety regulations, the Federal Aviation
Administration said on Friday.
In one case, Pinnacle operated a jet on 40 flights without
performing necessary structural inspections of an engine fan
casing, the FAA said.
During that time, the FAA said, an existing crack grew by
half-an-inch to 4 inches in length. The part would have to be
replaced if the crack on the General Electric (GE.N) engine had
grown another half-inch.
The proposed fine also covers allegations that Pinnacle
flight crew members performed tasks on another plane over 23
flights that should have been done by maintenance workers.
Pinnacle had no immediate comment on the proposed fine
beyond saying it was reviewing the matter. The airline can
appeal the penalty.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)