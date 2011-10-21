WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. regulators have proposed to fine Pinnacle Airlines PNCL.O $1 million for maintenance violations, including a lapsed inspection for engine-related cracking.

Pinnacle, a feeder carrier for Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.N), and US Airways LCC.N, flew two Canadair regional jets in 2009 and 2010 that were not in compliance with safety regulations, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday.

In one case, Pinnacle operated a jet on 40 flights without performing necessary structural inspections of an engine fan casing, the FAA said.

During that time, the FAA said, an existing crack grew by half-an-inch to 4 inches in length. The part would have to be replaced if the crack on the General Electric (GE.N) engine had grown another half-inch.

The proposed fine also covers allegations that Pinnacle flight crew members performed tasks on another plane over 23 flights that should have been done by maintenance workers.

Pinnacle had no immediate comment on the proposed fine beyond saying it was reviewing the matter. The airline can appeal the penalty. (Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)