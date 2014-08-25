Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :
* Conclusion of the investigation regarding charges of alleged attempted bribery against an executive director
* Tshivhase has today received written notification from Specialised Commercial Crime Unit of National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa
* SCCU has come to conclusion that evidence presented is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution
* Charges against Tshivhase will accordingly be withdrawn
* Tshivhase, who was on leave of absence from company pending outcome of case, will now resume his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)