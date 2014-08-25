Aug 25 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd :

* Conclusion of the investigation regarding charges of alleged attempted bribery against an executive director

* Tshivhase has today received written notification from Specialised Commercial Crime Unit of National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa

* SCCU has come to conclusion that evidence presented is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution

* Charges against Tshivhase will accordingly be withdrawn

* Tshivhase, who was on leave of absence from company pending outcome of case, will now resume his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: