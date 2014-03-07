JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd : * Says revenue up 1.1 pct to R3.2 billion for 6 months ended December 31 * Says EBITDA up 1.7 pct to R232 million 6 months ended December 31 * Says npat up 9.0 pct to R162 million 6 months ended December 31 * HEPS up 1.7 pct to 95.4 cents for 6 months ended December 31 * Says dividends 41.0 cents for Full Year ended June 30 * Says no interim dividend is proposed for the period under review.