U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
Jan 16 Pinnacle Airlines Corp won bankruptcy court approval on Wednesday for agreements that it said pave the way for the regional carrier to emerge from Chapter 11 as a unit of Delta Air Lines.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Gerber signed an order that allows Pinnacle to form a restructuring accord with Delta. The carrier's reorganization plan, which will allow Delta to acquire equity in Pinnacle after Pinnacle emerges from bankruptcy, must be filed by Feb. 15.
Pinnacle's new business plan calls for it to operate 81 two-class regional jets for Atlanta-based Delta.
The Memphis, Tennessee, regional carrier filed for Chapter 11 in April 2012, pressured by debt and high fuel prices. At the time of the filing, Pinnacle said it would rework contracts with Delta and end the flying it had done for United Airlines and US Airways Group.
The judge also approved an amendment to Pinnacle's debtor-in-possession credit facility that provides $30 million of additional liquidity for continued operation and an additional $22 million to pay pilots. A new labor pact with Pinnacle's pilots was also approved.
The case is Pinnacle Airlines Corp, Case No. 12-11343, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.
Without the agreements, Pinnacle would face "significant risk" of having to cease operations by February, the carrier said in its motion.
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)