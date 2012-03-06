BRIEF-Mondelez sees free cash flow of about $2.8 bln in 2018 - CAGNY conference
March 6 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc sold $325 million of senior subordinated notes late Monday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC AMT $325 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 575 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Robert Heisler Jr, Ted Kleisner and Ernest Novak Jr will conclude their service to board at co's annual meeting on May 16
Feb 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Tuesday it added three directors to its board in an agreement with JANA Partners LLC, an activist investor holding less than 1 percent of the company's stock.