BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
Feb 27 Blackstone Group is seeking to hire an investment bank in anticipation of a full or partial exit of its investment in Pinnacle Foods through a sale or initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
Blackstone declined to comment.
Pinnacle, which sells brands including Birds Eye frozen vegetable, Vlasic pickles and Duncan Hines baking products, was acquired by Blackstone in 2007 for $2.2 billion. Blackstone added Birds Eye Foods to Pinnacle in 2009 after acquiring it for $1.3 billion.
Private equity companies typically hold investments for three to five years and then look to unload those properties through a sale or IPO.
Blackstone has not decided which route it will take with Pinnacle, said the source, who declined to be named because the talks were not public. (Reporting By Michael Erman, writing by Jessica Hall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.