March 15 Packaged foods maker Pinnacle Foods
Inc, backed by Blackstone Group LP, said it expects to
raise as much as $667 million from its initial public offering.
The owner of the popular Bird Eye and Duncan Hines brands
said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it plans to sell 29 million shares at
between $18 and $20 each.
At the top end of the range, Pinnacle Foods would be valued
at about $2.3 billion.
The company initially filed a placeholder amount of $100
million when it filed to go public last December. It boosted the
size of its offering last week to as much as $632.5 million.
The company, which was acquired by Blackstone in April 2007,
manufactures branded food products in North America and had net
sales of $2.5 billion in fiscal 2012.
Funds affiliated with Blackstone would retain a 68 percent
ownership stake in the company following the offering, assuming
underwriters fully exercise their option to buy additional
shares.
Pinncale has been approved to list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "PF." Its shares would be priced on
March 27 and trading would start the next day, underwriters told
Reuters.
With equity markets approaching record highs in the U.S.,
private equity firms are looking to cash out on their
investments. TPG-backed Taylor Morrison Homes Corp is also being
queued up to go public this month, according to sources familiar
with the deal. It would be one of the largest listed
homebuilders.
Taylor Morrison, which is looking to take advantage of
investor interest in the recovering U.S. housing market, doubled
its planned IPO size last month to as much as $500 million.
Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch are lead underwriters for
the offering, among a syndicate of book runners including Credit
Suisse Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley and UBS
Investment Bank.