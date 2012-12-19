Dec 19 Pinnacle Foods Inc, backed by private
equity firm Blackstone Group LP, filed with regulators to
raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch will be the lead
underwriters for the offering, Pinnacle Foods said in a
preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The company, which was acquired by Blackstone in April 2007,
manufactures branded food products in North America and had
sales of $2.5 billion in fiscal 2011.
Blackstone owns about 98 percent of Pinnacle Foods' common
stock, the company said in the filing on Wednesday.
Pinnacle Foods, which says its products are found in 85
percent of U.S. households, intends to use proceeds from the
offering to repay debt.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or at what price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.