April 30 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd -

* Financial Services Board ("FSB") has registered an investigation in terms of section 84 of Financial Markets Act, Act 19 of 2012 ("FMA"), relating to a possible contravention of section 78 of FMA (insider trading)(" investigation")

* Investigation relates to share transactions in company executed during March 2014 and may be extended, if necessary.

* Company will cooperate fully with FSB in respect of investigation

* Investigation is not into affairs of company

* FSB have advised that when investigation is completed it shall be reported to directorate of market abuse who will decide whether to close investigation, proceed with enforcement action