Aug 8 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Sees FY HEPS of between 160 and 175 cents per share and EPS of between 165 and 180 cents per share

* This compares to HEPS of 205.6 cents in comparative period to 30 june 2013, a decline of between 15 and 22 pct, and to EPS of 205.8 cents, a decline of between 13 and 20 pct.