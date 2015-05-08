BRIEF-Linn Energy reports qtrly loss per unit $2.36
* Linn Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results along with 2017 guidance
BENGALURU May 8 Pinnacle Point Group Ltd : * No change to the company's financial circumstances and it remains in final
liquidation
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Caixa Geral de Depositos is hoping initial price thoughts upwards of 11% will be enough to entice investors into buying an Additional Tier 1 bond, a crucial component of a restructuring package aimed at restoring the bank to health.