BRIEF-Sungevity announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
Sept 18 Pinnacle Point Group Ltd :
* There is no change to company's financial circumstances and it remains in final liquidation
* Due to these circumstances liquidators do not believe that there is any prospect of a dividend to creditors or shareholders at this stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
NEW YORK, March 13 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on Monday said it may seek a mistrial in a $3 billion malpractice case over the collapse of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd, saying it was blindsided when the plaintiff changed its theory of why the brokerage failed.