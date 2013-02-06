Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON Feb 6 Pinnacle Technology Group PLC : * placing to raise £2.65M
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
