* Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure to "unlock substantial shareholder value"
Sept 21 Canadian private equity firm TorQuest Partners said it would sell specialty chemicals maker Pinova Holdings Inc to German fragrances and flavors maker Symrise AG for $417 million.
The deal will give Symrise access to Pinova Holdings' three manufacturing facilities in the southeastern United States, TorQuest said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Hedge fund investor David Einhorn pressures GM to boost stock price, wants company to create 2 share classes - CNBC, citing dow jones Further company coverage: