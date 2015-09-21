Sept 21 Canadian private equity firm TorQuest Partners said it would sell specialty chemicals maker Pinova Holdings Inc to German fragrances and flavors maker Symrise AG for $417 million.

The deal will give Symrise access to Pinova Holdings' three manufacturing facilities in the southeastern United States, TorQuest said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)